Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 174,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 758,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

