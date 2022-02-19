Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $6.45 on Top Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00016033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $2.50 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00038415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

