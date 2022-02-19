Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.41-7.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL traded down $17.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.28. The stock had a trading volume of 362,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.