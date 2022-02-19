Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. 266,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

