Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

VERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 115,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,767,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,601 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

