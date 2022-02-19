Xion Finance Tops One Day Volume of $1,429.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $406,699.88 and $1,429.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

