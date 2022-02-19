CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 786,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

