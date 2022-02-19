Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $74.96

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.85.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of nCino by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 715,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. nCino has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

