Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $74.96

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.85.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 715,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. nCino has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
