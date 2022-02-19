Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 10,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.