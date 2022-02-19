PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 21,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAX Global Technology (PXGYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.