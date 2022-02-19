John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 33,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 33,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

