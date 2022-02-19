Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 94,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $814,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,537. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 222,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

