Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 94,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 222,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.