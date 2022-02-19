Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 205,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 62,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Rocky Mountain Liquor alerts:

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.