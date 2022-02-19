Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 205,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 62,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.