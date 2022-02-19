GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,799.32 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $130,799.32 and approximately $98.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

