Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

