Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,447,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,061,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

