Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $25.47

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,139,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,462. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.02 million and a PE ratio of 346.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.