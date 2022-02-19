Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 75.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.