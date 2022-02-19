Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $244.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.40.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.80. 931,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

