Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $215.76

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $233.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day moving average is $181.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

