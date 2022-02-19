Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,242,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,335.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 1,397,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

