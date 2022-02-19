Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.49). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Exagen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

