-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 173,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
