Pinkcoin One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00263679 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,994,629 coins and its circulating supply is 434,734,193 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

