$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,941 shares of company stock worth $5,174,785 in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

