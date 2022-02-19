Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $71.69

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ACHC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 225,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,434. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

