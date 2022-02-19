Analysts Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $110.24

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,587. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

