American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 214,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,214. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

