Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 2,040,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

