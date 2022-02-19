Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$5.900 EPS.

GRMN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,357. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

