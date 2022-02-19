SureRemit Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $322,675.81 and approximately $330.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.05 or 0.06967522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.81 or 0.99946804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

