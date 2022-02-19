Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

NYSE R traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,482. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

