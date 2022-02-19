Project TXA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $639,311.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00006459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.66 million and $639,311.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.34 or 0.06985256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,210.83 or 1.00195771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

