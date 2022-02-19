Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $21.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 2,675,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

