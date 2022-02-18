Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,856. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $632.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

