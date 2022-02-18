Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 592.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.34. 1,236,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

