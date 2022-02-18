Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 15,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

