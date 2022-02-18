Primas (PST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2.11 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00289740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.