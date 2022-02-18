AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ATR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 461,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

