StaFi (FIS) Market Cap Hits $41.60 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $41.60 million and $6.00 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

