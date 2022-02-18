Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CKN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.91) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CKN stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,295 ($44.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,564. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,420 ($32.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($57.17). The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,598.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,688.84.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

