Gala Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Gala has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00108010 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

