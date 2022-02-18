Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $20.86

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

