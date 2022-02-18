ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $80.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

MANT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,006. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

