ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.40.
MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
MANT traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,006. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
