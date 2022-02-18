KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 5.3% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004407 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050238 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

