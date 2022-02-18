KARMA Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $25.61 million and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

