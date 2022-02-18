CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Achieves $2.22 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $776,123.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

