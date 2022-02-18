$0.77 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $43.05. 1,704,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

