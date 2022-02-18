POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
